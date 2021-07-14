Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) was down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 1,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 413,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forma Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.38.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). On average, research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 38,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 87,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,612 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

