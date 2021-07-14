Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Update

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 11,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,914. Fortive has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortive by 4,873,160.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 243,658 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 119,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.