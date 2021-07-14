Forward Air Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,004 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,734% compared to the average daily volume of 106 put options.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Forward Air by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Forward Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Forward Air by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of FWRD traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $89.87. 1,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,532. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.25. Forward Air has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

