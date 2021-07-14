Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NYSE:FOXF) Director Sells $154,820.00 in Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NYSE:FOXF) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $154,820.00.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $153.97 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $166.88.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

