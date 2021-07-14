Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 29.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FRAF stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Franklin Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

