Frax Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $229.10 million and $6.09 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00042975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00117270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00153453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,910.95 or 1.00152650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.82 or 0.00951954 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 230,228,625 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.