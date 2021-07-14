Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 40,646 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $202,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 100,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,065,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Shopify by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Shopify by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,746,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,432.64.

Shopify stock traded down $21.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,495.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,300. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,587.74. The firm has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.81, a P/E/G ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,305.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

