Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,673 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.29% of CME Group worth $212,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.09. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on CME shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

