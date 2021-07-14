Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,457 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $174,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cintas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Cintas by 34.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Cintas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Cintas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $261.65 and a twelve month high of $392.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

