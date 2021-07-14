Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 1,409,998 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,828,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,409,998 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.0% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $375,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.