Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 236,239 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,240,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236,239 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $266,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 113,622 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 57,942.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $5,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

FISV stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.52. 117,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,450. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 86.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

