Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,442.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,324.09. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $823.68 and a 1-year high of $1,447.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

