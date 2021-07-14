Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 2,556 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,733,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after buying an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,347 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

