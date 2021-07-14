Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 274,003 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 26.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 75.0% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 86,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 37,179 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 57,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 26.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

NYSE EC opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.22. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

