Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $215,203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,519,000 after buying an additional 570,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,816,000 after buying an additional 458,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

