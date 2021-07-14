Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 478 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ON. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

