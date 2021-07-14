Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.07 ($55.37).

A number of research firms recently commented on FRE. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

FRA:FRE opened at €44.87 ($52.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €44.40. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

