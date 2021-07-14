FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

FSK has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.13.

FSK opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

