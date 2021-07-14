FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Position Boosted by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting accounts for 2.1% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of FTI Consulting worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FTI Consulting by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 463,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,929,000 after purchasing an additional 116,358 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $2,938,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 46,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 19,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,178.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FCN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $135.52. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,755. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

