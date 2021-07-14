FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FUJIFILM in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

FUJIY opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $42.26 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.14.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.45. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

