Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 507.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,665 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of Funko worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Funko by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Funko by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,340,338 shares of company stock valued at $30,417,840. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FNKO stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.43. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

