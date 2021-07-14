Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.69.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $963.81 million, a PE ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Funko has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Funko will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $737,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,340,338 shares of company stock worth $30,417,840. 14.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 54.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

