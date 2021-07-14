FUNToken Achieves Market Capitalization of $153.82 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $153.82 million and $1.64 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.89 or 0.00822145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005401 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,418,879,190 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

