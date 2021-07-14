FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Lifted by Analyst

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a report released on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.64. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$698.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$686.88 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.95.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$51.16 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$50.50. The firm has a market cap of C$13.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 18.36%.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,231.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

