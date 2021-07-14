FY2022 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $19.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.48.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

NYSE:AMG opened at $174.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.05. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $180.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,790,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

