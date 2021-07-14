FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Cut by Analyst

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s FY2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 235,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,152,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 99,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $250,880.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,525,007 shares of company stock worth $107,340,344 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

