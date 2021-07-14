Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 36,607 Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POWRU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,234,000.

OTCMKTS:POWRU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Powered Brands has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

