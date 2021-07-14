Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $507,000 in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vector Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $96,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $198,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

VAQC opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.