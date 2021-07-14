Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $381,000 Investment in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRONU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

FRONU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

