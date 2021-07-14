Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $475,000 Investment in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.59% of 890 5th Avenue Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $9,902,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $9,171,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $5,882,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $4,845,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,747,000.

Shares of ENFA stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

