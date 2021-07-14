Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFFVU. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $1,443,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000.

OTCMKTS:CFFVU opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

