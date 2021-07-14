Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Galapagos alerts:

GLPG stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos NV has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $214.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.41.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.