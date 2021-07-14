Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 148,580 Shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,580 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.12% of Union Acquisition Corp. II worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,706,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 806,725 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,418,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after buying an additional 285,175 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,003,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 943,628 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 100,794 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LATN opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

