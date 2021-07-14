Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $577,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,921 shares of company stock worth $14,450,036 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $223.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $132.21 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.45.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

