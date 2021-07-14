Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 147.90 ($1.93). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 146.50 ($1.91), with a volume of 492,614 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £162.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.47.

Galliford Try Company Profile (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

