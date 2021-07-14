Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,500 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 777,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 362,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 390,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,923 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. On average, analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

