Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.83

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 45010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

