Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $7.70 on Top Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $77.96 million and approximately $326.06 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $7.70 or 0.00023636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00042363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00116719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00154083 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,493.17 or 0.99780615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.00935232 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

