Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML) Insider Trent Franklin Purchases 997,074 Shares of Stock

Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML) insider Trent Franklin purchased 997,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$19,941.48 ($14,243.91).
Trent Franklin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 2nd, Trent Franklin bought 4,002,926 shares of Gateway Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,058.52 ($57,184.66).
