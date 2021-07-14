GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) CFO Spiro Kevin Sakiris Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) CFO Spiro Kevin Sakiris bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $30,700.00.

GBS stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,096. GBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.54.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GBS stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of GBS at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

