GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) CFO Spiro Kevin Sakiris Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) CFO Spiro Kevin Sakiris bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $30,700.00.
GBS stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,096. GBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.54.
GBS (NYSE:GBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
About GBS
GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.
