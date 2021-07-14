Gemini Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.39 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $301.08 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00052163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.93 or 0.00863233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 301,390,870 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

