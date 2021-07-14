Genaro Network (GNX) Price Tops $0.0146

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.89 or 0.00822145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005401 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

