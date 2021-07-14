General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.710-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Mills stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

