Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Dillard’s worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dillard’s by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE DDS opened at $184.91 on Wednesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $193.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,558. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

