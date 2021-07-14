Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,896 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AERI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AERI shares. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

AERI stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $732.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.58.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. Analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

