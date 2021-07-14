Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,528 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Blink Charging worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 14.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Blink Charging by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blink Charging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 3.88.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.