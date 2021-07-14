Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.35 Million Stock Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 491,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,994 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Prothena by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $971,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,792. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. Analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

