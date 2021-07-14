Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Forma Therapeutics worth $12,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,920,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2,707.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 48,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.38. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.59.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Forma Therapeutics Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

