Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 58,387 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.