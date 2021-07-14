Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $5,700,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 293,776 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WB. HSBC upped their price objective on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of WB stock opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.08. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

